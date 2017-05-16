Search Engine Optimization Tips For The Website Owner

When you decided to create your website, you probably had dreams of thousands upon thousands of readers. Those dreams are attainable, but you'll never be able to reach them without search engine optimization. Continue reading to find out what you can do to get your site optimized for all the major search engines.

In order to maximize your search engine rankings, make sure to link to relevant and useful sites on your own site. Picking quality and appropriate links is key here. If you do this, it will not only be a good resource for your site, but also increases the chances of people linking back to you.

Send an email to non-profits and educational sites in your niche, asking them to do a link exchange or link to some of your good content. Being linked up to reliable sources can help raise your search rankings. You want to have pertinent, well-written information so that your site is featured by reliable, authoritative websites. Create material that these companies will benefit from.

To optimize your website for search engines, always use a unique internet protocol address. When your website shares an IP address with another website, if that other website breaks the terms and conditions of a search engine and is de-indexed from search results, all of your website's pages will also be de-indexed.

Grab any information your competitors give you and use it to your advantage. Sometimes, competing websites will give you exact information about their targeted keywords. There are two common ways to find this information. One is to look in the META tag of the site's homepage. Additionally, on some pages with articles, some or all of the keywords will be in bold.

When you start an optimization program, remember to optimize the pages of your website for humans and spiders. If your website makes no sense to visitors, your SEO efforts will be pointless as no one will want to stay on your website for very long or buy any of your products or services.

Today most major search engines offer specialized local listings. For websites with any kind of real-word presence, registering with these local listings will improve search engine performance. Any additional features of the local listings - like maps and reviews - should be taken advantage of to increase a website's total exposure.

If you have embedded videos on your web site, be sure to include them in your sitemap. Doing so lets the search engines know that your video content is actually part of your web site. This will help bring more traffic to your site, since viewers will be more likely to come to your site to watch your video rather than going to an external hosting site.

When submitting your website to a search engine, it is never a good idea to block your domain ownership information. Search engines recognize sites that perform this practice as spamming websites, and may choose not to include you in their listings because of this. Be open with your information to get in faster.

An important rule to remember with regards to search engine optimization, is to select a keyword phrase that is ONLY two or three words long. Studies have shown that nearly 60% of keyword phrases contain two are three words so this will allow you to achieve the highest possible results.

You should find out what issues similar sites are discussing and discuss them also. Find images and write content that they will find interesting and that they may want to discuss. This is a great way to lay the foundation for future linking that will help to get your site to rank higher on the search engines.

The Associated Press (AP) style of references is great for newspapers, but is not all that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) friendly. No matter what the AP rules say, it's helpful to use full names as references later on in your copy if you're working towards SEO. Keywords in the copy are still important to achieving a higher page rank.

Limit the amount of Flash you use on your web site and use HTML for most of the content. The ratio should be about 10 percent Flash to 90 percent HTML. Sites that are very heavy on Flash do not do too well when it comes to SEO.

The importance of search engine optimization can't be overstated. It's what makes or breaks many new websites. With the advice in this article, you'll be able to get your site optimized for search engines in no time. Once you figure out how to make search engines work for you, you'll be able to make your website a success.