The Ultimate Guide To SEO In The 21st Century

Search Engine Optimization is no big mystery, and there is nothing unethical about it. Every website owner who wants to increase his or her site's traffic (i.e., every smart website owner) should be willing to take steps to improve search engine rankings. Here are just a few ways a savvy webmaster can optimize ethically:

When looking to ramp up your online profile, don't forget that image names count in search results - quite heavily, in fact. Be sure to give your images names that searchers will easily find. If you're writing about a particular product, be sure to include keywords for that product in the image name itself, so that the image will pop up in a Google image search result.

Do not clutter your site with useless items that take up valuable revenue space. While many of these things can add some flare or decoration, they also cost you money. Yes they may be free, however, it is just wasted space if that space could be generating income through an ad or link.

Use an XML sitemap generator to build an XML sitemap for your website. Upload it into the same directory as your home page. Edit the robot.txt file to point to the sitemap page. Search engines love seeing sitemaps. This is quick way to help your site improve its rank without disturbing other elements of the site.

This seems basic, but a good practice to follow is to constantly monitor your page rank using independent traffic monitoring services. Doing so will help you determine whether your optimization is having any effect on your site traffic. A good site to use is Alexa, which will show an abundance of useful statistics.

Build an exceptional website. Before you do any SEO to get your website onto the first page of search results, ask yourself honestly whether your website really is one of the best 5 websites in the world on your chosen topic. If you can't answer that question positively with confidence, then work on improving your website.

If you are trying to get your site going and want it to show up at the top of the search results, you need to make sure that you write great unique content. If your content is not unique, you will never rise above other websites that have the same thing.

Linking directly from your homepage to the pages of your best-selling products will improve both usability and search engine performance. By their very nature, these internal links will see a lot of traffic. Search engines will pick up on all that traffic when they index your site and add plenty of weight to search terms that appear in the links.

When you initially launch your new site, send out a press release to local media who may be interested in covering the story. Even if you already have an established site, do a "remodel" and send out a press release for the new and improved unveiling. You might be surprised by how many publications have space reserved for just these types of stories.

When writing your HTML page, remember to include keywords related to your content. Use keywords related to the different content of each page. Including keywords in your HTML code will help people find the page they need through a search engine. Make sure to choose popular keywords and ask yourself what would a person interested in your page look for.

To get better traffic from your site's RSS feed, use keywords there just like you would on your own page. This will help users to find your feed through search engine, which will lead to more visitors for your site. The best places to insert keywords are your feed's title and description.

Create a series of email auto-responders for customers who sign up for your mailing list. Offer a tip a day or a relevant series of articles and have them set to go over a set amount of time. Include both content and a sales pitch in your emails to help convert potential prospects into paying customers.

Keywords and phrases must be included in the file names of the URLs of your web pages. While it might be simpler to organize files using shorter names or using some type of number or date convention, it is a mistake for search engine optimization purposes. Search engines definitely do take file names into consideration. Also, when creating your file names, hyphens are the recommended way to separate the words in the file name rather than spaces or underscores.

Get to know other webmasters. Once you get to know a few of them, offer to include a link to their site if they will include one of your links on their site. Be sure that the company that you are getting into bed with has a positive reputation as you do not want to be drug down by one that does not.

Use a lot of keywords in the file names and URLs that you use. Make sure not to use too many hyphens because it will look like it is leading to a spam site and people will not be too sure about whether or not they want to take a chance and click on it.

In order to provide the best search engine optimization, you need to have the right web hosting service. Their services are available at different price levels and with different options. The right web hosting service can really increase the traffic to your sight and provide the best search engine optimization results.

Always make sure to go back and optimize your site's older content pages frequently. If your older material does not appear in rankings like it should you need to analyze it. Once you do that, you can tweak it and update it to help it get better search engine rankings.

Hopefully, upon reading this article, you're already forming strategies that you want to implement towards your search engine optimization goals. Now that you have a better idea of what you want to do, start applying all that you have learned towards your search engine optimization goals. If you do that to the best of your ability, success should follow.