Get The Most From Your SEO Efforts

A website you build might look really flashy and pack in a lot of features, but ask yourself an honest question here: What good are all those bells and whistles doing if nobody's even visiting your site? This is the problem you're going to have unless you address the issue of SEO, so bone up on your skills.

When using SEO, avoid keyword stuffing, or keyword densities that have been artificially inflated to exceed ten percent of the total text. Search engines will generally view such sites as possible spam, and may even ban your site from their listings altogether. Using natural text will avoid this problem and still drive traffic to your site.

Tag appropriately. No one likes to type something in to google and get search results that have nothing to do with what they are wanting or needing. It wastes their time and make them angry. Make sure your site only pops up to people who are looking for it by using appropriate tags, not ones that you think will get you higher in search results.

To be sure that your site is always ranked as highly as it should be, you will need to submit a site map to the search engines. Every page on your site will automatically be linked to the site map, so be sure to create an XML map to submit. It makes things easier on your visitors, and search engines will increase your rankings as they receive the information about your site.

Live by the rule that no page on your site should be more than two clicks away from your home page. Search engines hate deep links and often times ignore them. As well, by sticking to this rule, you help guarantee that all of your pages get to enjoy some residual page rank value from your home page.

When making a page redirect use the 301 server redirect as opposed to 302 or meta refreshes. A 301 redirect is telling the search engines that this is a permanent change and that they should update their indexes to the new page. The other types are used frequently by spammers so stay away from them unless they are needed.

One of the best ways to get your site ranked high with the search engines is to place your keyword phrase in the domain name. With search engine optimization, your keyword being placed in the domain name greatly increases your ranking. It may even have enough impact to place you in the first page.

To avoid waiting for Google to add your site to its directory, place a link to your site on higher ranking sites. One easy way to do this is to register at a popular forum and include a link to your site in your signature. When Google scans the forum, they'll see your site and start adding its pages.

Attempting to optimize your search engine results will be an exercise in frustration if you pick keywords that are too general. Use specific keywords to restrict your competition and increase the effect of your optimization efforts. For example, it is much harder to raise your ranking on "auto sales" than "used luxury auto sales in Lexington KY."

When you initially launch your new site, send out a press release to local media who may be interested in covering the story. Even if you already have an established site, do a "remodel" and send out a press release for the new and improved unveiling. You might be surprised by how many publications have space reserved for just these types of stories.

When researching keywords, come up with a 2 to 3 word keyword phrase that you consider to be the most important. If possible, include this phrase in your domain name, file names, title, description, and page content. Don't overdo it to ridiculousness, but do use it as often as possible, especially in backlink anchor text!

A good way to help with search engine optimization is to switch from AP style to "SEO style" for all references in the body of your pages. The repetition of keywords and density play a role in where your page ends up on searches so veering away from the stringent rules of AP style will help increase views of your page.

Remember to search engine optimize your articles before publishing them. By including keywords in the title and body of an article on your website, you can increase your website's search engine results page rank. The higher your website's page rank, the more targeted, organic visitors you will get to your website.

Check how many inbound links you have for all the major keywords for your website, and then ensure that the number is high for each. Focus on the top keywords which you believe are driving the highest number of turnover traffic to your website, then focus on the keywords that have the least number of links using them as anchor text.

If you choose to make use of link directories to direct links to your website, be sure that you only use high-quality links to legitimate sites. It's common for directories of low quality to be filled with derelict or badly done websites. Only affiliate with link directories that have quality content.

The abyss is no place for a great website. Make sure that you're paying close attention to the tips contained within this article. You will get a feel for how search engines operate, and from there, you can start to format your site so that it's search engine-friendly and eventually able to rank highly in your market.